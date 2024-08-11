Sign up
Photo 823
Charity BBQ.
Not good taking photos because the sun was so strong & in the wrong place!
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5314
photos
119
followers
105
following
225% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th August 2024 3:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
summer
,
bbq
Casablanca
ace
Looks like a good get together
August 11th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Oh yes looks like a fantastic time
August 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like a great gathering!
August 11th, 2024
