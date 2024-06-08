Previous
Dave Myers by happypat
Dave Myers

They reckon up to 25,000 bikers joined the convoy of motor bikes from London to Barrow in Furness.

I nicked this shot off FB. It’s an alternative to my main photo which I did take!!
8th June 2024

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous. Fav.
June 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
One word says it all - a well loved man.
June 8th, 2024  
