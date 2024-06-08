Sign up
Previous
Photo 820
Dave Myers
They reckon up to 25,000 bikers joined the convoy of motor bikes from London to Barrow in Furness.
I nicked this shot off FB. It’s an alternative to my main photo which I did take!!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
2
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5253
photos
119
followers
106
following
Tags
flag
,
dave
,
convoy
,
myers’s
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous. Fav.
June 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
One word says it all - a well loved man.
June 8th, 2024
