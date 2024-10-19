Previous
Today’s walk.

I took her round the field up to the river at St Michael’s…a beautiful walk which I haven’t been on for a good few years but we were wanting a new adventure so this was todays,

In the picture in the background on the right you can see Beacon Fell which was Wednesdays walk.

We haven’t told Connie but Cathy & Garth have just landed in Manchester so guessing they might pick her up later…. She will be so excited! Had a shower especially!

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
230% complete

Beverley ace
She is such a gorgeous dog… wonderful company
October 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely capture, Pat! Connie has a long tongue!! LOL
October 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot. I too thought she has a very long tongue! Love the clouds in this too.
October 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@bjywamer @carole_sandford You’re right she has…I never noticed!
October 19th, 2024  
