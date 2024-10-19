Sign up
Previous
Photo 842
Today’s walk.
I took her round the field up to the river at St Michael’s…a beautiful walk which I haven’t been on for a good few years but we were wanting a new adventure so this was todays,
In the picture in the background on the right you can see Beacon Fell which was Wednesdays walk.
We haven’t told Connie but Cathy & Garth have just landed in Manchester so guessing they might pick her up later…. She will be so excited! Had a shower especially!
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2024-10-19
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
4
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5393
photos
118
followers
104
following
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
839
4545
4546
840
841
4547
4548
842
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
19th October 2024 2:20pm
Tags
walk
,
connie
Beverley
ace
She is such a gorgeous dog… wonderful company
October 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely capture, Pat! Connie has a long tongue!! LOL
October 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot. I too thought she has a very long tongue! Love the clouds in this too.
October 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@bjywamer
@carole_sandford
You’re right she has…I never noticed!
October 19th, 2024
