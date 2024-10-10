Sign up
Photo 838
Outside library
Quite a few books plied up outside against walls which must have been quite damp just because of the proximity to water.
You can see the name of the bookshop & I did Google where there are more photos if you’re interested.
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2024-10-10
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
venice
,
bookshop
Beverley
ace
Oooo i think it’s fabulous fun! Great photos
October 15th, 2024
Barb
ace
Fascinating to this book lover! 😁
October 15th, 2024
