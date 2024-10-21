Sign up
Previous
Photo 4549
Burano store
So colourful. Loved the washing & all the stuff for sale.
A treasure trove of colour.
I’m not a person who wears much colour, I’ve bought things in NZ in the past & when I get it home I think why on Earth did I buy that…I resisted!
https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2024-10-20
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
2
365
iPhone XS
30th September 2024 1:51pm
store
,
burano
Boxplayer
ace
Just superb colours
October 20th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Now I can just see you in that blue scarf!
October 20th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh well done you! It makes a lovely colourful shot
October 20th, 2024
