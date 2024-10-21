Previous
Burano store by happypat
Photo 4549

Burano store

So colourful. Loved the washing & all the stuff for sale.
A treasure trove of colour.
I’m not a person who wears much colour, I’ve bought things in NZ in the past & when I get it home I think why on Earth did I buy that…I resisted!

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2024-10-20
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Just superb colours
October 20th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Now I can just see you in that blue scarf!
October 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh well done you! It makes a lovely colourful shot
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise