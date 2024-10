We chose to visit Burano while we were in Venice. Cathy had been to Murano already & we have the John Ditchfield glass blowing gallery just down the road so wasn’t bothered about seeing glass blowing.Burano as you can see is full of different coloured houses. Apparently they are told what colour to paint their houses…not sure if the paint is free!It was all very attractive & some of the houses were very different. I will post more photos.