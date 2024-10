The last couple of bookshop photos.This was quite weird as the chap with the red hood was guiding people up the book steps, having their photo take then down the other side.I hasten to add I did not climb up there!!Over the wall is one of the waterways with gondoliers going by.It was all very jolly but you couldn’t go & buy a book you wanted….too disorganised just a case of if you saw one that appealed buy it.