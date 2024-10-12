Previous
Birthday girl by happypat
Birthday girl

Posting a photo for for Cathy as it’s her birthday today.
Taken in Venice but she’s in Crete today at the start of a weeks holiday with Garth, SiL & BIL.

We have Connie!

Happy Birthday Cathy. 💐😘❤️💃🥂🎉 xxxxxx
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1244% complete

Casablanca ace
Happy birthday, Cathy! What a super shot in a lovely place. Crete? How lovely. We honeymooned there!
October 12th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
What a delightful photo. Lovely to have such precious times together. Happy Birthday Cathy 💛
October 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
how beautiful Pat
October 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How delightful ! - A happy Birthday to Cathy!
October 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Happy Birthday Cathy
October 12th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Happy Birthday! A great photo
October 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh that means pictures of Connie coming. Yeah. Good capture
October 12th, 2024  
