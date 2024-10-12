Sign up
Previous
Photo 4542
Birthday girl
Posting a photo for for Cathy as it’s her birthday today.
Taken in Venice but she’s in Crete today at the start of a weeks holiday with Garth, SiL & BIL.
We have Connie!
Happy Birthday Cathy. 💐😘❤️💃🥂🎉 xxxxxx
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
7
3
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday, Cathy! What a super shot in a lovely place. Crete? How lovely. We honeymooned there!
October 12th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
What a delightful photo. Lovely to have such precious times together. Happy Birthday Cathy 💛
October 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
how beautiful Pat
October 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How delightful ! - A happy Birthday to Cathy!
October 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Happy Birthday Cathy
October 12th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Happy Birthday! A great photo
October 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh that means pictures of Connie coming. Yeah. Good capture
October 12th, 2024
