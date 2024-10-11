Previous
House in the middle by happypat
House in the middle

Posting early as we have this big charity lunch on tomorrow & I’m going to the village hall to help set up later.
I have made a trifle & coleslaw today plus taken Connie out in the pouring rain!

We came round this turn in the gondolier….there was a lot of noise to warn approaching gondoliers we were there.


11th October 2024

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley ace
Aaa so wonderful!
October 16th, 2024  
