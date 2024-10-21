Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 844
Burano houses
A few more photos of some of the many colourful houses in this small Italian island.
It was a lovely visit.
Lots of lace, cotton dresses & nice things for the house for sale.
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2024-10-21
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5397
photos
118
followers
104
following
231% complete
View this month »
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
Latest from all albums
841
4547
4548
842
4549
843
4550
844
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
houses
,
burano
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close