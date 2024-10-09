Previous
Next
Books & more books! by happypat
Photo 837

Books & more books!

This man is very serious with his browsing & unlike the other areas entirely on his own in this room.

. https://365project.org/organise/media/9504298
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous. It really is an Aladdin's Cave!
October 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I bet he’s smiling with joy! Great capture…
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise