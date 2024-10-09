Sign up
Photo 837
Books & more books!
This man is very serious with his browsing & unlike the other areas entirely on his own in this room.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Pat Knowles
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
venice
bookshop
Casablanca
Fabulous. It really is an Aladdin's Cave!
October 14th, 2024
Beverley
I bet he’s smiling with joy! Great capture…
October 14th, 2024
