Beacon Fell

Connie & I met these two horse riders on our walk up Beacon Fell the other week.

I put her on the lead while they rode past.



We were out at a Golden Wedding Anniversary last night but sadly the husband was in hospital after two mini strokes. We got quite a shock on being told that!

We enjoyed it although I expect the family were under stress!

A farmer too so there is going to be a big adjustment in the future I think.