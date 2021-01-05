Previous
Purple Hues ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2562

Purple Hues ~

After a very hot day, in the cool of the evening,,
I enjoyed the lovely purple hues in the sky.
The clouds were just so lovely...
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Doris J
Beautiful colours and contrasts.
January 4th, 2021  
