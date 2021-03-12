Previous
Next
Four Beautiful Gerberas ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2628

Four Beautiful Gerberas ~

Helped a friend out two weeks ago.

Had coffee with this friend & she gave me these gorgeous gerberas.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Truly beautiful !
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise