Photo 2628
Four Beautiful Gerberas ~
Helped a friend out two weeks ago.
Had coffee with this friend & she gave me these gorgeous gerberas.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
flower.
,
friend.
,
coffee.
,
gerbera.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Truly beautiful !
March 11th, 2021
