Previous
Next
Photo 2791
White Orchid ~
My friend Margaret had this orchid given to her.
She says she kills orchids & indoor plants.
So I am the happy 'protector' of this beauty.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4792
photos
82
followers
81
following
764% complete
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
16th August 2021 2:03pm
Tags
flower.
,
friend.
,
orchid.
Maggiemae
ace
How very beautiful the lime green and the pure white! If you google how to care for orchids - and follow the rules, it must work and be so satisfactory!
August 21st, 2021
