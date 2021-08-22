Previous
White Orchid ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2791

White Orchid ~

My friend Margaret had this orchid given to her.
She says she kills orchids & indoor plants.
So I am the happy 'protector' of this beauty.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
How very beautiful the lime green and the pure white! If you google how to care for orchids - and follow the rules, it must work and be so satisfactory!
August 21st, 2021  
