Lichen Covered Tree Trunks ~ No.2 by happysnaps
Lichen Covered Tree Trunks ~ No.2

Across the bridge over the creek into beautiful bushland.
After the rain all of the tree trunks are lovely with lichen.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
