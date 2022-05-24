Previous
Next
Beautiful Lilies ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3066

Beautiful Lilies ~

Two beauties from the middle of a gorgeous bouquet, a surprise gift from a friend.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such intense colour and dark stamens ! - they are beautiful !
May 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise