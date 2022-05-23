Sign up
Photo 3065
Keep Away From My Cygnets ~
when the swans are on land Dad is ferocious in keeping his cygnets from harm.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5066
photos
81
followers
79
following
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th May 2022 10:35am
Tags
dad.
,
geese.
,
swan.
,
cygnet.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He certainly means business in keeping his brood safe !
May 22nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 22nd, 2022
