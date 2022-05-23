Previous
Keep Away From My Cygnets ~ by happysnaps
Keep Away From My Cygnets ~

when the swans are on land Dad is ferocious in keeping his cygnets from harm.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Valerie Chesney

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
He certainly means business in keeping his brood safe !
May 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 22nd, 2022  
