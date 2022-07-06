Previous
Next
Good Morning World ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3109

Good Morning World ~

Early morning walk & this lovely swan seemed to be saying ' such a lovely morning.'
Liked how he was at full stretch.
those wings are massive.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
A lovely stretch to start the day.
July 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Standing proud in the sun
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise