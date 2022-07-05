Previous
Next
Catch Me If You Can ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3108

Catch Me If You Can ~

These two turtles chased each other around & around.
I so liked the 'vegetation' growing on their shell.
drove to a park where we often see turtles.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great title for this lovely shot !
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise