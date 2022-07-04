Previous
Next
Two Fallen Camellias ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3107

Two Fallen Camellias ~


These two lovely flowers had fallen but, still looked beautiful.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are so pretty.
July 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise