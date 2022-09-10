Previous
Beautiful Lichen ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Lichen ~


The branches of this tree were covered in this lichen.
Like clusters of pretty flowers.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd
Lichen do make wonderful patterns and textures as they do on these branches !
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 9th, 2022  
