Photo 3213
Beautiful Tones of a Spring Evening ~
taken from the middle of the road outside my front door.
6.45pm last night.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5214
photos
78
followers
75
following
880% complete
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th October 2022 6:45pm
clouds.
,
spring.
,
sky.
,
evening.
