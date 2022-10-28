Previous
Ferns, Moss & Lichen ~ by happysnaps
Ferns, Moss & Lichen ~

Saw this lovely cut back branch covered in the most glorious mix of green with the sun shining through.
Taken a few days ago after the rain.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing fern growth with the large patches of lichen - everything so lush and green!
October 27th, 2022  
