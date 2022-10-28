Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3223
Ferns, Moss & Lichen ~
Saw this lovely cut back branch covered in the most glorious mix of green with the sun shining through.
Taken a few days ago after the rain.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5224
photos
78
followers
75
following
883% complete
View this month »
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
24th October 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
moss
,
tree.
,
branch.
,
fern.
,
lichen.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing fern growth with the large patches of lichen - everything so lush and green!
October 27th, 2022
