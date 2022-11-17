Sign up
Photo 3243
Clouds Over The Ocean ~
After my birthday lunch we all enjoyed a short walk..
Looking over the sea at the mountains under a beautiful cloudscape.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th November 2022 2:25pm
Tags
clouds.
sea.
walk.
mountain.
