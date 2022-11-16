Sign up
Photo 3242
Fried Egg Plant Flower ~
A neighbor has this huge tree in her back garden.
It is covered in 100's of these flowers which last a long time.
Very unusual & lovely.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5243
photos
77
followers
74
following
Views
9
Album
365
Taken
13th November 2022 9:38am
Tags
tree.
,
garden.
,
flower.
,
egg.
,
neighbor.
