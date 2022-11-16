Previous
Next
Fried Egg Plant Flower ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3242

Fried Egg Plant Flower ~

A neighbor has this huge tree in her back garden.
It is covered in 100's of these flowers which last a long time.
Very unusual & lovely.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise