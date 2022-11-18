Sign up
Photo 3244
Pick of the Birthday Bouquet ~
These three lovely Gerbera's stood out & lasted so long for me to enjoy.
Beautiful birthday bouquet from my daughter Katrina
@koalagardens
..
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5245
photos
77
followers
74
following
888% complete
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
16th November 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
bouquet.
,
flowers.
,
birthday.
,
gerbera.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They are still so beautiful!
November 17th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 17th, 2022
