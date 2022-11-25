Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3251
Please Don't Feed The Water Dragon ~
Went with friends for lunch & this water dragon appeared.
A lady at the next table gave it a piece of cheese..which he enjoyed!
The waitress quickly ran over & said "please do not feed the water dragon!"
By then I had quickly snapped this photo.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5252
photos
77
followers
74
following
890% complete
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
Tags
lizard.
,
lunch.
,
dragon.
,
cheese.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a great shot! Why were you not allowed to feed it? dietary needs or not to encourage him to the food place!!
November 24th, 2022
