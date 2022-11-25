Previous
Please Don't Feed The Water Dragon ~ by happysnaps
Please Don't Feed The Water Dragon ~

Went with friends for lunch & this water dragon appeared.
A lady at the next table gave it a piece of cheese..which he enjoyed!
The waitress quickly ran over & said "please do not feed the water dragon!"
By then I had quickly snapped this photo.
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great shot! Why were you not allowed to feed it? dietary needs or not to encourage him to the food place!!
November 24th, 2022  
