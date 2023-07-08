Sign up
Previous
Photo 3458
My Falcon Friend Snoozing ~
on the window ledge right beside my hospital bed.
How special is this! He is a big bird.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5459
photos
77
followers
76
following
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
Tags
hospital.
,
falcon.
,
bird.
,
visitor.
Babs
ace
How lovely that he kept an eye on you during your hospital stay
July 8th, 2023
