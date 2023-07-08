Previous
My Falcon Friend Snoozing ~ by happysnaps
My Falcon Friend Snoozing ~

on the window ledge right beside my hospital bed.
How special is this! He is a big bird.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Babs ace
How lovely that he kept an eye on you during your hospital stay
July 8th, 2023  
