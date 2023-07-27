Previous
Three Different Tree Trunks ~ by happysnaps
Three Different Tree Trunks ~

Taken some time ago & just edited.
I quite liked them together..
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Beryl Lloyd ace
How different each tree trunk can be! Love the centre one wher some vine has twirled itself around the tree and in matter of time will have embedded itself in the growing tree!
July 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice triptych I love photos of tree bark. The strangler vine is taking hold of the centre tree isn't it.
July 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely triptych nice light on all
July 26th, 2023  
