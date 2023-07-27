Sign up
Previous
Photo 3494
Three Different Tree Trunks ~
Taken some time ago & just edited.
I quite liked them together..
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
Photo Details
Tags
tree.
,
collage.
,
trunk.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How different each tree trunk can be! Love the centre one wher some vine has twirled itself around the tree and in matter of time will have embedded itself in the growing tree!
July 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice triptych I love photos of tree bark. The strangler vine is taking hold of the centre tree isn't it.
July 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely triptych nice light on all
July 26th, 2023
