Previous
Photo 3628
A Large Pink Rose ~
The roses on this bush were single & very large& gorgeous!
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
pink.
,
rose.
,
bush.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023
Lin
ace
Gorgeous color
December 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023
