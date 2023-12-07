Previous
Lizzie Thinks This is A Swing ~ by happysnaps
This small lizard is forever swinging in this hanging basket.

One day I think if may fall.

Taken through the window!
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a fun loving little lizard ! I also hope he doesn't fall out !
December 6th, 2023  
