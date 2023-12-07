Sign up
Photo 3627
Lizzie Thinks This is A Swing ~
This small lizard is forever swinging in this hanging basket.
One day I think if may fall.
Taken through the window!
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Tags
lizard.
,
flower.
,
plant.
,
basket.
,
swing.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a fun loving little lizard ! I also hope he doesn't fall out !
December 6th, 2023
