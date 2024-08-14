Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3879
Winter Emus ~
This short street near us is nicknamed Emu Parade..
As it is winter they are rugged up!
these six emus are dressed for each season! Delightful!
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5880
photos
71
followers
71
following
1062% complete
View this month »
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
winter.
,
bird.
,
scarf.
,
emu.
Barb
ace
Oh, I love these, Valerie! Truly delightful! Hard to choose a favorite but perhaps the last two! :-)
August 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very cute. This street must have a lot of get-together. They seem to be so organized to do this.
August 13th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
What fun whimsy
August 13th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Fun collage
August 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close