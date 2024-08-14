Previous
Winter Emus ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3879

Winter Emus ~

This short street near us is nicknamed Emu Parade..
As it is winter they are rugged up!

these six emus are dressed for each season! Delightful!
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Oh, I love these, Valerie! Truly delightful! Hard to choose a favorite but perhaps the last two! :-)
August 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Very cute. This street must have a lot of get-together. They seem to be so organized to do this.
August 13th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
What fun whimsy
August 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Fun collage
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise