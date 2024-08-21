Previous
Hot Pink Camellia ~ by happysnaps
Hot Pink Camellia ~

In my friend's garden...

Such a lovely color.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous ! fav
August 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful pink!
August 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 20th, 2024  
