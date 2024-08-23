Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3888
Jagged Clouds ~
these clouds were over our house late afternoon.
a very windy day & the clouds changed all the time.
Jagged is my description.. I thought them quite spectacular!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
photos
followers
following
Tags
sky.
wind.
cloud.
jagged.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 22nd, 2024
