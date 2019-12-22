Sign up
Photo 1639
Local Park Upgrade ~
This delightful small park now has walkways & bridges & is accessible to all....
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
bridge.
park.
walk.
Diana Ludwigs
Such a great idea, now to be used by all. Great find and shot.
December 21st, 2019
Sue Cooper
It looks lovely. What a great idea.
December 21st, 2019
KoalaGardens🐨
that looks pretty :)
December 21st, 2019
