Photo 1773
Early In The Morning ~ Very Long Distance Capture
Shot this water hen family at a distance using my big lens fully extended.
I rarely see these little chicks so couldn’t resist.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th April 2020 7:43am
Tags
water
,
morning.
,
hen.
,
chicks.
