Toilet by harveyzone
Toilet

Doodle a day #353: I'm not sure why I doodled a toilet today. I think I said to Sam, i jest, that I was going to do a toilet, and he insisted that I do. Anyway, here is a toilet.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Tom Harvey

@harveyzone
I've been taking photos on and off for some 35 years now. In 2012 I was challenged by my sister to complete 365 Project when...
