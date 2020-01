Lock

Doodle a day #362: With the wet weather our back door has swelled and is now difficult to open. It has been planed back all the way along, except for the bit by the lock, and this is the bit that is catching.



So today, with a quiet house again, I took the lock out, planned the door back so that it closed properly, and then re-set the lock back into the door, having to move the key hole back a little too. These jobs are never straight forward.