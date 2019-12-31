Sign up
Happy New Year!
Doodle a day #365:
Well, I made it!
365 days.
365 doodles.
Warts and all.
Some quick.
Some slow.
Some good.
Some bad.
Some absolutely terrible.
And one or two that I am really proud of.
And all drawn on the correct day except one (which was on the day of a friend's wedding, so we didn't get back til past 1am and then collapsed straight in to bed).
And no - I won't be doing it again next year. Whilst it was a lot of fun and I am glad I accepted the challenge, it was very tying, and takes too much time.
A photo a day is much easier.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Tom Harvey
@harveyzone
I've been taking photos on and off for some 35 years now. In 2012 I was challenged by my sister to complete 365 Project when...
