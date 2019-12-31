Previous
Happy New Year! by harveyzone
Photo 1070

Happy New Year!

Doodle a day #365:

Well, I made it!

365 days.
365 doodles.
Warts and all.
Some quick.
Some slow.
Some good.
Some bad.
Some absolutely terrible.
And one or two that I am really proud of.

And all drawn on the correct day except one (which was on the day of a friend's wedding, so we didn't get back til past 1am and then collapsed straight in to bed).

And no - I won't be doing it again next year. Whilst it was a lot of fun and I am glad I accepted the challenge, it was very tying, and takes too much time.

A photo a day is much easier.
31st December 2019

