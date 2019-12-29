Previous
Aquaman by harveyzone
Photo 1068

Aquaman

Doodle a day #363: A quiet day, and we pottered at home. Sat and watched a family film this afternoon - Aquaman - one of Ben's Christmas presents.

This is a doodle of the Trident of Atlan that Aquaman must find to regain control of Atlanis and end the war with the surface world.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Tom Harvey

@harveyzone
I've been taking photos on and off for some 35 years now. In 2012 I was challenged by my sister to complete 365 Project when...
