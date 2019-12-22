Previous
Wrapping by harveyzone
Photo 1061

Wrapping

Doodle a day #356: The last day before the rest of the family arrive for Christmas, and Jan and I finished wrapping the last few presents whilst we have some space.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Tom Harvey

@harveyzone
I've been taking photos on and off for some 35 years now. In 2012 I was challenged by my sister to complete 365 Project when...
