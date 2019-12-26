Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1045
Christmas mood
Old town square in Toruń (Poland). Freezing rain caused a wonderful golden glow but made Christmas walks very difficult.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1131
photos
186
followers
159
following
286% complete
View this month »
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th December 2019 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
town
,
gold
Peter H
ace
Lovely amber hues. Very atmospheric.
December 27th, 2019
Babs
ace
Wonderful golden glow fav
December 27th, 2019
Nadezhda
Icy rain!? As I understand you! Photo, wonderful-Golden evening.
December 27th, 2019
M. Brutus
ace
Difficult or not. I am very glad that you were able to take this walk. And shoot this shot. So that you could share it with us. Enjoy your holiday season and the New Year to come.
December 27th, 2019
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a beautiful golden image!
December 27th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close