Christmas mood by haskar
Christmas mood

Old town square in Toruń (Poland). Freezing rain caused a wonderful golden glow but made Christmas walks very difficult.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

haskar

Peter H ace
Lovely amber hues. Very atmospheric.
December 27th, 2019  
Babs ace
Wonderful golden glow fav
December 27th, 2019  
Nadezhda
Icy rain!? As I understand you! Photo, wonderful-Golden evening.
December 27th, 2019  
M. Brutus ace
Difficult or not. I am very glad that you were able to take this walk. And shoot this shot. So that you could share it with us. Enjoy your holiday season and the New Year to come.
December 27th, 2019  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a beautiful golden image!
December 27th, 2019  
