Old and new by haskar
Photo 1052

Old and new

I was absent a little bit. When I have very severe headaches, I don't touch the computer. It even helps!
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Peter H ace
Sorry to hear you were unwell. Hope all back to normal now. I like this, very stark in b&w.
January 3rd, 2020  
