A warm place by haskar
A warm place

This cat lives in our swimming pool. It is outside all summer. But now when it gets cold his favorite place is a warm radiator.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Monique ace
Sweet
January 4th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
He is clever I can tell
January 4th, 2020  
