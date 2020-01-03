Sign up
Photo 1053
A warm place
This cat lives in our swimming pool. It is outside all summer. But now when it gets cold his favorite place is a warm radiator.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1139
photos
188
followers
160
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M5A
Taken
3rd January 2020 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
selective-color
Monique
ace
Sweet
January 4th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
He is clever I can tell
January 4th, 2020
