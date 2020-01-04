Sign up
Photo 1054
Chimpanzee
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
6
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1140
photos
189
followers
160
following
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th January 2020 12:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
zoo
Maggiemae
ace
What is he thinking - I'm sure he does!
January 5th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
a very thoughtful chap, great detail
January 5th, 2020
Dianne
He looks so sad.
January 5th, 2020
Lee
ace
You've captured this chimp in what looks like a thoughtful mood, if not sad too. A gritty shot with a touch of poignancy.
January 5th, 2020
Peter H
ace
He does look sad. Nicely caught, good choice to go b&w.
January 5th, 2020
Judy N
Watching chimps or gorillas at the zoo is interesting as you see how they move and react. But when you capture a picture like this, you look into his soul and sense an inkling of how it must feel to be caged.
January 5th, 2020
