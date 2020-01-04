Previous
Chimpanzee by haskar
Chimpanzee

4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

haskar

@haskar
Maggiemae
What is he thinking - I'm sure he does!
January 5th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens
a very thoughtful chap, great detail
January 5th, 2020  
Dianne
He looks so sad.
January 5th, 2020  
Lee
You've captured this chimp in what looks like a thoughtful mood, if not sad too. A gritty shot with a touch of poignancy.
January 5th, 2020  
Peter H
He does look sad. Nicely caught, good choice to go b&w.
January 5th, 2020  
Judy N
Watching chimps or gorillas at the zoo is interesting as you see how they move and react. But when you capture a picture like this, you look into his soul and sense an inkling of how it must feel to be caged.
January 5th, 2020  
