Photo 1055
Sunday activity
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1141
photos
189
followers
161
following
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th January 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
winter
,
sunday
,
landscape
Dianne
A lovely image peeping through the trees.
January 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
could almost be the hunt with that red top.
January 6th, 2020
