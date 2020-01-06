Previous
An ice abstraction by haskar
Photo 1056

An ice abstraction

6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Junko Y ace
Abstraction, indeed. But even with the word "ice" I still can't figure it out.
January 7th, 2020  
haskar ace
@jyokota It is a frozen puddle. The ground is cracked asphalt.
January 7th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
@haskar but what's the strong, angular shape? Are the softer rounded things twines in the ice? And the shape of the puddle? Such a find for photography abstraction!
January 7th, 2020  
