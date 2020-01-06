Sign up
Photo 1056
An ice abstraction
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
b&w
winter
abstraction
Junko Y
ace
Abstraction, indeed. But even with the word "ice" I still can't figure it out.
January 7th, 2020
haskar
ace
@jyokota
It is a frozen puddle. The ground is cracked asphalt.
January 7th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
@haskar
but what's the strong, angular shape? Are the softer rounded things twines in the ice? And the shape of the puddle? Such a find for photography abstraction!
January 7th, 2020
