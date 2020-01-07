Sign up
Photo 1057
Reflections
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1143
photos
190
followers
161
following
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
5
2
2
365
E-M1MarkII
7th January 2020 11:43am
tree
,
b&w
,
reflection
,
branches
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is really pretty! Nicely seen and captured.
January 8th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
I love it. Not an abstract authority but think this might qualify.
January 8th, 2020
