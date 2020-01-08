Previous
Witch-hazels bloom by haskar
Photo 1058

Witch-hazels bloom

I went to check if the witch was already blooming. And there were already the first flowers. It's such a joy. Especially when a gray card in the sky. So gray and gloomy.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

haskar

Photo Details

Monique ace
Beautiful
January 9th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 9th, 2020  
